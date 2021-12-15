Overview

Quentin Chambers, RN is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University.



Quentin Chambers works at Alpha Allied Mental Health Services, Des moines, IA in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Saint Louis, MO and Creve Coeur, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.