Quentin Chambers, RN

Pediatric Psychiatry
3.3 (13)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Quentin Chambers, RN is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University.

Quentin Chambers works at Alpha Allied Mental Health Services, Des moines, IA in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Saint Louis, MO and Creve Coeur, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alpha Allied Mental Health Services
    699 Walnut St Ste 400, Des Moines, IA 50309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 534-8913
    Monday
    8:15am - 9:45am
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 9:45am
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 9:45am
    Friday
    1:30pm - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    8:15am - 1:30pm
    Telepsychiatry
    11116 S Towne Sq Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 567-1958
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Gateway Psychiatric Group LLC
    11710 Old Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 567-1958

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Outpatient Addiction Treatment
Schizophrenia
Suboxone® Treatment
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 15, 2021
    He has a genuine and spirited therapeutic presence, which promotes a very comforting environment for his patients. He's solution oriented, effective, and is passionate about his work. I would highly recommend his services to anyone.
    Steve — Dec 15, 2021
    About Quentin Chambers, RN

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750794319
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BLESSING HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Rush University
    Undergraduate School
    • Blessing-Rieman College Of Nursing
