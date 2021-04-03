See All Physicians Assistants in Stockton, CA
Rabia Akhtar, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Rabia Akhtar, PA is a Physician Assistant in Stockton, CA. 

Rabia Akhtar works at Community Medical Centers Channel in Stockton, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Medical Centers Channel
    701 E Channel St, Stockton, CA 95202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 547-7143

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 03, 2021
THE BEST FAMILY DOCTOR
ABDUL AZIIM ALI — Apr 03, 2021
About Rabia Akhtar, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780743955
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rabia Akhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rabia Akhtar works at Community Medical Centers Channel in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Rabia Akhtar’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Rabia Akhtar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rabia Akhtar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rabia Akhtar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rabia Akhtar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

