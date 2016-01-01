Rachel Gray, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel Gray, FNP-C
Overview
Rachel Gray, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA.
Rachel Gray works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative Inc.2013 Central Rd Ste B, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Directions (225) 774-1120
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachel Gray?
About Rachel Gray, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992043525
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Gray accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Gray works at
Rachel Gray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.