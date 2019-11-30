See All Clinical Psychologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Rae Mazzei, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rae Mazzei, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Chandler, AZ. They graduated from Illinois School of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Mazzei works at Evolutions Behavioral Health Services in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Evolutions Behavioral Health Services
    3377 S Price Rd Ste 2104, Chandler, AZ 85248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 448-6755
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Chemical Addiction Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Computer Addiction Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Online Gambling Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pathological Gambling Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2019
    Dr. Mazzei is a helpful and caring psychologist. She works in health psychology and knows a lot about medical conditions as well as mental issues. I would suggest going to see her for therapy.
    Miki — Nov 30, 2019
    About Dr. Rae Mazzei, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1316340847
    Education & Certifications

    • Gateway Foundation
    • Illinois School of Professional Psychology
