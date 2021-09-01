See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Raha Powell, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Raha Powell, CNP

Raha Powell, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Raha Powell works at Delhi Internal Medicine in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Raha Powell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Associates LLC Dba Mercy Health
    494 Neeb Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 347-3302
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Raha Powell, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336470624
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Raha Powell, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raha Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Raha Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Raha Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Raha Powell works at Delhi Internal Medicine in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Raha Powell’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Raha Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raha Powell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raha Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raha Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

