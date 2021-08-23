Raksha Parekh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Raksha Parekh, LPCC
Overview
Raksha Parekh, LPCC is a Counselor in Hilliard, OH.
Locations
- 1 3970 Brown Park Dr Ste A, Hilliard, OH 43026 Directions (614) 534-0013
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Raksha for several years for treatment of depression. Raksha has helped me develop a level of insight into a myriad of personal issues for which I am eternally grateful. Raksha will always be honest with you about your behavior & your issues. If you are looking for a therapist to tell you what you want to hear. To make excuses. To blame others. To not push you to see things that you may not want to see, then Raksha is NOT the right therapist for you! However, if you want to develop insight into who you are, what motivates you, & how to live your best life, then Raksha IS the correct therapist for you! I look forward to continuing our sessions and continuing to make my mental health a priority.
About Raksha Parekh, LPCC
- Counseling
- English, Hindi
