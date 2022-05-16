Rami Zaki, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rami Zaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rami Zaki, PA-C
Overview
Rami Zaki, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC.
Rami Zaki works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick5145 SELLERS RD, Shallotte, NC 28470 Directions (910) 240-9755
Insurance Accepted
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rami Zaki?
When my husband couldn’t get into his primary doctor for over a month, he went to Oceanside Convenient Care. Rami listened thoroughly and, appraising the seriousness of his condition, ordered an immediate CT scan at the hospital which was finished with the hour. Rami then called with results and facilitated a specialist in Wilmington. His H&P was thorough and accurate and communication was outstanding. My husband is hard to impress when it comes to medical care but Rami showed thorough professionalism.
About Rami Zaki, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1740489111
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Rami Zaki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rami Zaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rami Zaki works at
6 patients have reviewed Rami Zaki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rami Zaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rami Zaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rami Zaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.