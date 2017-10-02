Rand Martel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rand Martel, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Rand Martel, LMFT is a Counselor in Meridian, ID.
Epic Psychological Services Pllc2273 E Gala St Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 898-8999
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Rand Martel?
Dr. Martel is kind, informative and helpful.. He has helped me a great deal! I would recommend him to my own friends and family.
Rand Martel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Rand Martel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rand Martel.
