Dr. Randall Summerville, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Randall Summerville, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Lombard, IL.
Dr. Summerville works at
Locations
Weight Loss Management477 E Butterfield Rd Ste 102, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 424-8900
Gregory Malo & Associates246 E Janata Blvd Ste 112, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 424-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Macneal Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Summerville actively listens, has great perspective, and is empathetic & caring. Mairin, front office staff member, was very compassionate & accommodating in terms of scheduling our appointment.
About Dr. Randall Summerville, PSY.D
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1821180803
