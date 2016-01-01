Dr. Rasuk accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raquel Rasuk, PHD
Overview
Dr. Raquel Rasuk, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Rasuk works at
Locations
-
1
Claremont Village Alp1160 Teller Ave, Bronx, NY 10456 Directions (718) 293-1500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rasuk?
About Dr. Raquel Rasuk, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255875142
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasuk works at
Dr. Rasuk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.