Ray Wallace Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ray Wallace Jr, PA
Overview
Ray Wallace Jr, PA is a Physician Assistant in Savannah, GA.
Ray Wallace Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paulsen Outpatient Surgery Center4425 Paulsen St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 355-6615Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ray Wallace Jr?
Great communication, explains everything in detail and professional.
About Ray Wallace Jr, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1720014624
Frequently Asked Questions
Ray Wallace Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ray Wallace Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ray Wallace Jr works at
2 patients have reviewed Ray Wallace Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ray Wallace Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ray Wallace Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ray Wallace Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.