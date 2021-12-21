See All Physicians Assistants in Savannah, GA
Ray Wallace Jr, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Ray Wallace Jr, PA is a Physician Assistant in Savannah, GA. 

Ray Wallace Jr works at Chatham Orthopaedic Associates in Savannah, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paulsen Outpatient Surgery Center
    4425 Paulsen St, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 355-6615
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 21, 2021
    Great communication, explains everything in detail and professional.
    Dana G. — Dec 21, 2021
    About Ray Wallace Jr, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720014624
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ray Wallace Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ray Wallace Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ray Wallace Jr works at Chatham Orthopaedic Associates in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Ray Wallace Jr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Ray Wallace Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ray Wallace Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ray Wallace Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ray Wallace Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

