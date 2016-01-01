See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Raya Galibov, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Raya Galibov, PA is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Raya Galibov works at Gregory Dodell, M.D. in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Park Endocrinology PC
    115 Central Park W Ofc 14, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 877-2100
    Monday
    11:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Raya Galibov, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912008855
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Raya Galibov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Raya Galibov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Raya Galibov works at Gregory Dodell, M.D. in New York, NY. View the full address on Raya Galibov’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Raya Galibov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raya Galibov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raya Galibov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raya Galibov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

