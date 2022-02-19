Dr. Bartoli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raymond Bartoli, DC
Overview
Dr. Raymond Bartoli, DC is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Bartoli works at
Locations
Delicato Chiropractic PC1118 AVENUE Y, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 332-7873
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bartoli is the real deal! If you want a fantastic chiropractor (knowledgeable, skilled, super nice personality and takes the time to explain everything in great detail) then I highly recommend! He is also very thorough and does his research before treating you unlike some other doctors in the chiropractic industry. Bonus- the members of his staff are also friendly and very helpful!
About Dr. Raymond Bartoli, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Italian
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartoli works at
Dr. Bartoli speaks Italian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartoli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartoli.
