See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lynnwood, WA
Ream Adeeb Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ream Adeeb

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ream Adeeb is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynnwood, WA. 

Ream Adeeb works at Virginia Mason Lynnwood Medical Center in Lynnwood, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Lynnwood Asc
    19116 33rd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ream Adeeb?

    Photo: Ream Adeeb
    How would you rate your experience with Ream Adeeb?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ream Adeeb to family and friends

    Ream Adeeb's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ream Adeeb

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ream Adeeb.

    About Ream Adeeb

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1760868855
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ream Adeeb is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ream Adeeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ream Adeeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ream Adeeb works at Virginia Mason Lynnwood Medical Center in Lynnwood, WA. View the full address on Ream Adeeb’s profile.

    Ream Adeeb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ream Adeeb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ream Adeeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ream Adeeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.