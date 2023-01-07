Rebecca Church, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Church is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Church, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Church, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from N/A and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Rebecca Church works at
Locations
Henderson Location10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 101, Henderson, NV 89052 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Rebecca and Dignity have been my and our family provider for over 5 years. She is thorough and her assistants are available and efficient. I highly recommend her!
About Rebecca Church, APN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1952653123
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada, Las Vegas-Bachelors Of Science In Nursing
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
28 patients have reviewed Rebecca Church. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Church.
