Rebecca Gallaway, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (50)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Rebecca Gallaway, ARNP

Rebecca Gallaway, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA. 

Rebecca Gallaway works at Rockwood Quail Run in Spokane, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rebecca Gallaway's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rockwood Quail Run
    2214 E 29th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 838-2531
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Rebecca Gallaway, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831181510
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Gallaway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebecca Gallaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Gallaway works at Rockwood Quail Run in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Rebecca Gallaway’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Rebecca Gallaway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Gallaway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Gallaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Gallaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

