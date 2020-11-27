Rebecca Gallaway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Gallaway, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Rebecca Gallaway, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Rockwood Quail Run2214 E 29th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203 Directions (509) 838-2531
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I had a wonderful visit with Rebecca, as I always do! I have been seen her and Dr Knox for over 20 years, and now have to day goodbye to her too...I cannot tell you how sad this makes me...it was a terrible blow! She cannot be replaced...I wish her nothing but the best, she will be missed terribly!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831181510
Rebecca Gallaway accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Gallaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
