Dr. Rebecca Gaudet, OD

Optometry
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Gaudet, OD

Dr. Rebecca Gaudet, OD is an Optometrist in Birmingham, AL. 

Dr. Gaudet works at Earl W. Stradtman Jr. Md. PC in Birmingham, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gaudet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Earl W. Stradtman Jr. Md. PC
    2660 10th Ave S Ste 201, Birmingham, AL 35205 (205) 933-2340
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 31, 2021
    I had been suffering from extremely dry eyes for several years. I regularly had red inflamed eyes and had given up on finding relief until I had my first appointment with Dr Gaudet. She listened carefully, encouraged me that I could get better and got me started on treatment. Six months later my eyes are continuing to improve. I have not had one day of very red, painful eyes in months. Everyone at the St Vincent location of InVision Opthamology is kind, helpful and professional.
    About Dr. Rebecca Gaudet, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1629687348
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gaudet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaudet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaudet works at Earl W. Stradtman Jr. Md. PC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Gaudet’s profile.

    Dr. Gaudet has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaudet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaudet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaudet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

