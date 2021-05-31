Dr. Gaudet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Gaudet, OD
Dr. Rebecca Gaudet, OD is an Optometrist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Gaudet's Office Locations
Earl W. Stradtman Jr. Md. PC2660 10th Ave S Ste 201, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-2340
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
I had been suffering from extremely dry eyes for several years. I regularly had red inflamed eyes and had given up on finding relief until I had my first appointment with Dr Gaudet. She listened carefully, encouraged me that I could get better and got me started on treatment. Six months later my eyes are continuing to improve. I have not had one day of very red, painful eyes in months. Everyone at the St Vincent location of InVision Opthamology is kind, helpful and professional.
About Dr. Rebecca Gaudet, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1629687348
