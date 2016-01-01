Rebecca Harris, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Harris, APRN is a Rheumatology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group538 Litchfield St Ste 201, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 489-7017
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
Rebecca Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Harris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.