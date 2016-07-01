Rebecca Parry, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Parry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Parry, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 516-8274Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Rebecca is very intelligent but down-to-earth. She shares her knowledge and experience to guide you to your own conclusions. I would HIGHLY recommend her - and have, to my friends and family.
Rebecca Parry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Parry accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Parry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Rebecca Parry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Parry.
