Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Pedersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT
Overview
Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Modesto, CA.
Rebecca Pedersen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Karn Valerie A LMFT1608 Sunrise Ave Ste 5, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 322-7026
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Pedersen?
Ms. Pedersen is an extremely skilled and effective therapist. She has been instrumental in my care. I highly recommend and appreciate her!!!!
About Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1902826266
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Pedersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Pedersen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Pedersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Pedersen works at
3 patients have reviewed Rebecca Pedersen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Pedersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Pedersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Pedersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.