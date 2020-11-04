Rebecca Reed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Reed, NP
Overview of Rebecca Reed, NP
Rebecca Reed, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Columbia, SC.
Rebecca Reed works at
Rebecca Reed's Office Locations
Lexington Family Practice West Columbia3314 Platt Springs Rd, West Columbia, SC 29170 Directions (803) 791-3494
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Excellent as always. Always listens and helps formulate a plan.
About Rebecca Reed, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417349572
Rebecca Reed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Rebecca Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.