Rebecca Reedy, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Reedy, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, AZ. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Locations
HonorHealth Medical Group - West Bell Road - Primary and Immediate Care6220 W Bell Rd Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 547-7300Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I came for a yearly physical and Rebecca was already prepared for my visit. She’s very thorough with helping you with your medical problems
About Rebecca Reedy, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1508079534
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
