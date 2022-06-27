See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Rebecca Rojas, OD

Optometry
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Rojas, OD

Dr. Rebecca Rojas, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Rojas works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rojas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute
    635 West 165th Street, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue
    880 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Jun 27, 2022
Efficient and caring. She was able to diagnose and treat me after visiting several other specialists. I finally feel better.
— Jun 27, 2022
About Dr. Rebecca Rojas, OD

  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1972734663
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rebecca Rojas, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rojas works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rojas’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

