Rebecca Smith, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Smith, APN
Overview of Rebecca Smith, APN
Rebecca Smith, APN is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Stratford, NJ.
Rebecca Smith works at
Rebecca Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging42 E Laurel Rd Ste 1800, Stratford, NJ 08084 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Smith?
About Rebecca Smith, APN
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1295943462
Education & Certifications
- Richard Stockton State College
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Smith works at
Rebecca Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.