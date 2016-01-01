See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Stratford, NJ
Rebecca Smith, APN

Geriatric Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Rebecca Smith, APN

Rebecca Smith, APN is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Stratford, NJ. 

Rebecca Smith works at Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging in Stratford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rebecca Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging
    42 E Laurel Rd Ste 1800, Stratford, NJ 08084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    About Rebecca Smith, APN

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1295943462
    Education & Certifications

    • Richard Stockton State College
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

