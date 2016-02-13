Rebecca Stichter, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Stichter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Stichter, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Rebecca Stichter, NP
Rebecca Stichter, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in New Paris, IN.
Rebecca Stichter works at
Rebecca Stichter's Office Locations
-
1
Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | New Paris68370 Clinton St # A, New Paris, IN 46553 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Stichter?
She is extremely professional, kind, caring and empathetic. My first visit consisted of a thorough interview, along with my first wellness exam in over seventeen years. Her caring heart and hearing ears, along with her thoughtful questions and insight put me at ease. I feel blessed to have her as my primary care practitioner and would highly recommend her to friends and family.
About Rebecca Stichter, NP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1306274105
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Stichter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Stichter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Stichter works at
2 patients have reviewed Rebecca Stichter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Stichter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Stichter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Stichter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.