Rebecca Stichter, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Rebecca Stichter, NP

Rebecca Stichter, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in New Paris, IN. 

Rebecca Stichter works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | New Paris in New Paris, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rebecca Stichter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | New Paris
    68370 Clinton St # A, New Paris, IN 46553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Employment Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Feb 13, 2016
She is extremely professional, kind, caring and empathetic. My first visit consisted of a thorough interview, along with my first wellness exam in over seventeen years. Her caring heart and hearing ears, along with her thoughtful questions and insight put me at ease. I feel blessed to have her as my primary care practitioner and would highly recommend her to friends and family.
Joseph in Goshen, IN — Feb 13, 2016
About Rebecca Stichter, NP

  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1306274105
Hospital Affiliations

  • Goshen Health Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Rebecca Stichter, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Stichter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rebecca Stichter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Rebecca Stichter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rebecca Stichter works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | New Paris in New Paris, IN. View the full address on Rebecca Stichter’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Rebecca Stichter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Stichter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Stichter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Stichter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

