Rebecca Webb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Webb, PA-C
Overview
Rebecca Webb, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO.

Locations
-
1
Uchealth Primary Care - Scarborough8540 Scarborough Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 364-6970
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rebecca Webb is caring, compassionate, and kind. She listens to your issues, and works with you too find the best treatment for you. I would definitely recommend her for Orthopedic problems.
About Rebecca Webb, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1497129720
Rebecca Webb accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

42 patients have reviewed Rebecca Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Webb.
