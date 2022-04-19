See All Nurse Practitioners in New Hyde Park, NY
Regina Fong, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Regina Fong, PMHNP-BC

Regina Fong, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New Hyde Park, NY. 

Regina Fong works at North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System in New Hyde Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Regina Fong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System
    27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-8141
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 19, 2022
    Upon entry to VICTORY RECOVERY PARTNERS INC. Regina has been a vessel of wealth in my health, mental state, and recovery process. Diagnosing anxiety As a practicing nurse prescribing after evaluation a mix of medications helpful to my progress in treatment Effexor gavapentine clonidine Suboxone - impressed with combining of medicines - measurably improved w/ the MAT Treatment from NP Colleen having measurable improvement for heroine opiate addiction Combined with counseling from Ted all of Victory The main substance here in the strong ethic in communication following through notes and progress throughout therapy ++++My life hero… helping me conquer through fear Aided through social anxiety - highs and lows in mood stabilization The bonus in treatment Accepted Nys Health Medicaid United Health Hugely impacting the progress and life of addiction helping substance abusers Giving me the gift of life back Treasurable treatment center
    gvnalife@0-1 — Apr 19, 2022
    Photo: Regina Fong, PMHNP-BC
    About Regina Fong, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285017236
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Regina Fong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Regina Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Regina Fong works at North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Regina Fong’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Regina Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Regina Fong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regina Fong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regina Fong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

