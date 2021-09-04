See All Nurse Practitioners in Marlton, NJ
Regina Garbarino

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.2 (10)
Overview of Regina Garbarino

Regina Garbarino is a Nurse Practitioner in Marlton, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Regina Garbarino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    102 Centre Blvd Ste E, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 462-6400
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 04, 2021
    Dr. Regina is wonderful with my daughter. Dr. Regina is the first person in behavioral health that my daughter has opened up to in years and I’m extremely happy and thankful for her.
    Nicessus78 — Sep 04, 2021
    About Regina Garbarino

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174060339
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Regina Garbarino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Regina Garbarino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Regina Garbarino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Regina Garbarino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regina Garbarino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regina Garbarino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

