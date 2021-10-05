See All Clinical Psychologists in Monterey, CA
Dr. Regina Marshall, PHD

Clinical Psychology
1.8 (15)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Regina Marshall, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from California School of Professional Psychology - Fresno.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2100 Garden Rd Ste H4, Monterey, CA 93940
    650 Lighthouse Ave Ste 200, Pacific Grove, CA 93950 (831) 869-1960

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 05, 2021
    About Dr. Regina Marshall, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427182955
    Education & Certifications

    • Fresno County Mental Health Department-Adolescent Day Treatment Program
    • Hathaway Children's Services
    • California School of Professional Psychology - Fresno
    • Loyola University - New Orleans
