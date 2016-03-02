Dr. Regina Udo, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Udo, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Regina Udo, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM. They graduated from Master's Of Nursing, Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Udo works at
Locations
1
Greeg Family Health Care1557 Monte Vista Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 532-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Regina to family and friends she listens and answers your questions and concerns, she checks and provides treatment as needed. It's easy to schedule an appointment over the phone same day when possible. Has professional and friendly staff. The wait is a bit long but I think is worth the wait.
About Dr. Regina Udo, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932104569
Education & Certifications
- Master's Of Nursing, Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Udo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Udo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Udo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Udo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udo.
