See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Nashville, TN
Renata Alexandre, NPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Renata Alexandre, NPC

Sleep Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Renata Alexandre, NPC

Renata Alexandre, NPC is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Behavioral Sleep Medicine At Sleep Centers Of Middle Tennessee

Renata Alexandre works at Ascension Medical Group Midtown Sleep Specialists in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Renata Alexandre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Midtown Sleep Specialists
    300 20th Ave N Ste G8, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-7533

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Insomnia
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Acute Insomnia
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern Chevron Icon
Jet Lag Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jet Lag
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Primary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Psycho-Reactive Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Secondary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Renata Alexandre?

    Nov 14, 2022
    I have used a bipap for over 10 years. My old doctor had me on a 22 rating. Ms. Alexandre change that the first day I saw her. I have never had a better sleep specialist.
    Don — Nov 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Renata Alexandre, NPC
    How would you rate your experience with Renata Alexandre, NPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Renata Alexandre to family and friends

    Renata Alexandre's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Renata Alexandre

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Renata Alexandre, NPC.

    About Renata Alexandre, NPC

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255792230
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Behavioral Sleep Medicine At Sleep Centers Of Middle Tennessee
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Renata Alexandre, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Renata Alexandre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Renata Alexandre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Renata Alexandre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Renata Alexandre works at Ascension Medical Group Midtown Sleep Specialists in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Renata Alexandre’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Renata Alexandre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renata Alexandre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renata Alexandre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renata Alexandre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Renata Alexandre, NPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.