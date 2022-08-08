See All Neurologists in Cheshire, CT
Renee Kane, ANP-BC

Headache Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Renee Kane, ANP-BC

Renee Kane, ANP-BC is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Cheshire, CT. 

Renee Kane works at Hartford Healthcare Headache Center in Cheshire, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Renee Kane's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford Healthcare Headache Center
    280 Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Aug 08, 2022
    The virtual zoom call visit was the appropriate time and she asked a lot of questions to make her judgment going forward in conjunction with discussing her suggestion with me.
    — Aug 08, 2022
    Photo: Renee Kane, ANP-BC
    About Renee Kane, ANP-BC

    • Headache Medicine
    • English
    • 1942558564
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Renee Kane, ANP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Renee Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Renee Kane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Renee Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Renee Kane works at Hartford Healthcare Headache Center in Cheshire, CT. View the full address on Renee Kane’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Renee Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Kane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renee Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renee Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

