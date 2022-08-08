Renee Kane, ANP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Renee Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Renee Kane, ANP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Renee Kane, ANP-BC
Renee Kane, ANP-BC is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Cheshire, CT.
Renee Kane works at
Renee Kane's Office Locations
Hartford Healthcare Headache Center280 Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (860) 696-2925
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The virtual zoom call visit was the appropriate time and she asked a lot of questions to make her judgment going forward in conjunction with discussing her suggestion with me.
About Renee Kane, ANP-BC
- Headache Medicine
- English
- 1942558564
Renee Kane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Renee Kane accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Renee Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Renee Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Kane.
