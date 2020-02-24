Dr. Rhea Steinpreis, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinpreis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhea Steinpreis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rhea Steinpreis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Wauwatosa, WI.
Dr. Steinpreis works at
Locations
-
1
Rhea Steinpreis, PhD3333 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53222 Directions (414) 588-7636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steinpreis?
Rhea challenges me to let go of the old habits which allows me to make more positive changes in life because of this I am able to move forward vs staying stuck in the past
About Dr. Rhea Steinpreis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1871512822
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinpreis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinpreis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinpreis works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinpreis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinpreis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinpreis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinpreis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.