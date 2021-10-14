Dr. Rhett Stroupe, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stroupe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhett Stroupe, OD is an Optometrist in Chestnut Hill, MA.
Chestnut Hill Eye Care LLC43 Boylston St Ste 4340, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 485-4472
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Exceptional patient care and rapport. He takes time to learn and treat the whole person and practices phenomenal integrated care. Efficient, bright, pleasant. Great Dr. overall.
- Optometry
- English
- 1548543416
Dr. Stroupe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stroupe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroupe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroupe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroupe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroupe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.