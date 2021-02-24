See All Counselors in Summerville, SC
Rhonda Burke, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rhonda Burke, LPC is a Counselor in Summerville, SC. 

Rhonda Burke works at Summerville Behavioral Health in Summerville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summerville Behavioral Health
    133 E 1st North St Ste 5, Summerville, SC 29483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 821-2480
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Rhonda did more to help me than any other therapist I've seen. She was supportive, insightful, and gave me concrete solutions to problems. She really helped me improve my mood and my life. I highly recommend her.
    Michelle Barrineau — Feb 24, 2021
    Photo: Rhonda Burke, LPC
    About Rhonda Burke, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952445256
