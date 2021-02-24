Rhonda Burke, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rhonda Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rhonda Burke, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rhonda Burke, LPC is a Counselor in Summerville, SC.
Locations
1
Summerville Behavioral Health133 E 1st North St Ste 5, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 821-2480Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Rhonda did more to help me than any other therapist I've seen. She was supportive, insightful, and gave me concrete solutions to problems. She really helped me improve my mood and my life. I highly recommend her.
About Rhonda Burke, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1952445256
Frequently Asked Questions
Rhonda Burke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rhonda Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Rhonda Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rhonda Burke.
