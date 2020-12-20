Dr. Riadh Fakhoury, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakhoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Riadh Fakhoury, DC
Overview
Dr. Riadh Fakhoury, DC is a Chiropractor in Ocala, FL.
Dr. Fakhoury works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fakhoury Medical And Chiropractic Center PLLC1009 SW 16th Ln, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (407) 785-1967
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fakhoury?
Awesome the best fix my pain issues real quick
About Dr. Riadh Fakhoury, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Arabic
- 1730119637
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fakhoury accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fakhoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fakhoury works at
Dr. Fakhoury speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fakhoury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fakhoury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fakhoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fakhoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.