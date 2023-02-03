Richard Abda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Abda is an Optometrist in Kenner, LA.
Abdas Artificial Eye and Facial Center Inc1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 4, Kenner, LA 70062 Directions (504) 469-3937
I’ve been seeing Dr. Adba since I was 3 months old!!! So since February 1990!!! He has always had sure to take very good care of me!! My right eye was under developed in the womb so when I was just 3 months old he made a prosthetic eye for me and every 3 years since he has made me one!! It always fun watching him match the prosthesis to my real eye!! He had become family. I am now 33. So for over 33 years he’s treated me and if I ever had any problems he always did what he could and worked with my insurance!! So lucky my parents found such a great doctor!!!
