Dr. Richard Bove, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bove, DC
Overview
Dr. Richard Bove, DC is a Chiropractor in Staten Island, NY.
Dr. Bove works at
Locations
-
1
Amboy Chiropractic PC7378 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY 10307 Directions (718) 948-9598
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bove?
He is very understanding, and knows what he is doing.
About Dr. Richard Bove, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Arabic
- 1457417206
Education & Certifications
- Kean University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bove accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bove works at
Dr. Bove speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bove. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.