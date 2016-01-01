Dr. D'Addio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard D'Addio, OD
Overview of Dr. Richard D'Addio, OD
Dr. Richard D'Addio, OD is an Optometrist in West Haven, CT.
Dr. D'Addio's Office Locations
- 1 354 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 06516 Directions (203) 934-4611
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard D'Addio, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1912960410
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Addio accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Addio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Addio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Addio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Addio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Addio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.