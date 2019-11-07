Dr. Norman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Norman, OD
Dr. Richard Norman, OD is an Optometrist in Davie, FL.
Richard A Norman PA4671 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 434-4671
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Richard Norman, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1922071612
Dr. Norman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norman speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Norman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.