Dr. Ohalloran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Ohalloran, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Ohalloran, PHD is a Psychologist in Merritt Island, FL.
Dr. Ohalloran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Brevard Medical Center1395 N Courtenay Pkwy Ste 203, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 459-1003Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ohalloran?
Dr. O'Halloran is extremely caring, understanding. Always on time. Speaks plainly. I recommend him without reservation to anyone. He is kind, realistic, patient, generous, has a great sense of humor, knows many areas outside his field, and is obviously highly skilled and professional yet easygoing and accessible.
About Dr. Richard Ohalloran, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1700997509
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohalloran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ohalloran works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohalloran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohalloran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohalloran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohalloran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.