Richard Orlando, LPC is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO.
Locations
Associates in Behavioral Health10805 Sunset Office Dr Ste L105, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 909-8484
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- MercyCare Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very smart, helpful, and empathetic. I would recommend him to anyone struggling with emotions and other issues.
About Richard Orlando, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1730274291
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Orlando accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Orlando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Richard Orlando. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Orlando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Orlando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Orlando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.