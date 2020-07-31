Dr. Richard Strom, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Strom, DC
Overview
Dr. Richard Strom, DC is a Chiropractor in Water Valley, MS.
Dr. Strom works at
Locations
-
1
Turnage Drug Store323 N Main St, Water Valley, MS 38965 Directions (888) 413-4269
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strom?
I'd give him and his office a 10! While on vacation I was experiencing debilitating back problems. A friend who is one of his patients called and requested that he evaluate me. If I could spend my entire summer in the UP I'd see him biweekly. He practices the Koren method of treatment and gave me a list of others in my zip code. I will be contacting the 2 nearest providers in Kalamazoo and become a new patient.
About Dr. Richard Strom, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1992877302
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strom accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strom works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Strom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.