Richel Ruivivar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Richel Ruivivar, RN
Overview of Richel Ruivivar, RN
Richel Ruivivar, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Hyde Park, NY.
Richel Ruivivar's Office Locations
- 1 27 Emmett St New Hyde Park, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 742-3806
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my every 4 month appointment with Nurse Practitioner Richel Ruivivar at ProHEALTH Care-Lake Success Otolaryngology. As always she was professional, caring and meticulous in her treatment of my concerns. I highly recommend her.
About Richel Ruivivar, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780961631
