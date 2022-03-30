See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Rick McEwan

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Rick McEwan

Rick McEwan is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Rick McEwan works at Howard Brown Health in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rick McEwan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Howard Brown Health Center -rogers Park
    6500 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 388-1600
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nicole — Mar 30, 2022
    About Rick McEwan

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558736736
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rick McEwan is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rick McEwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rick McEwan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rick McEwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rick McEwan works at Howard Brown Health in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Rick McEwan’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Rick McEwan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rick McEwan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rick McEwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rick McEwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

