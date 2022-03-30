Rick McEwan is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rick McEwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rick McEwan is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Rick McEwan's Office Locations
Howard Brown Health Center -rogers Park6500 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60626 Directions (773) 388-1600
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful for Rick. He is a wonderful human being; he listens well, he cares, he is open, honest, personable, kind, and smart, I really lucked out finding him. I feel as if I have a partner in my health rather than someone who is absent or authoritarian. He also seems incredibly non biased.
About Rick McEwan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558736736
Frequently Asked Questions
Rick McEwan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rick McEwan accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rick McEwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Rick McEwan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rick McEwan.
