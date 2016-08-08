See All Nurse Practitioners in Muskegon, MI
Rita Dekker, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Rita Dekker, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Rita Dekker, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Muskegon, MI. 

Rita Dekker works at Mercy Health Physician Partners Northside in Muskegon, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Health Physician Partners Northside
    2006 Holton Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 672-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Mercy Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Employment Physical Examination
Laceration Repair
Occupational Injuries
Employment Physical Examination
Laceration Repair
Occupational Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Employment Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rita Dekker?

    Aug 08, 2016
    She is thorough, compassionate and direct. She sincerely wants to get you healthy again.
    Dave T in Grand Rapids, MI — Aug 08, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rita Dekker, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Rita Dekker, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rita Dekker to family and friends

    Rita Dekker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rita Dekker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rita Dekker, MSN.

    About Rita Dekker, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033588629
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Grand Valley State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rita Dekker, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rita Dekker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rita Dekker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Rita Dekker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rita Dekker works at Mercy Health Physician Partners Northside in Muskegon, MI. View the full address on Rita Dekker’s profile.

    Rita Dekker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rita Dekker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rita Dekker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rita Dekker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rita Dekker, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.