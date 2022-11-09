See All Clinical Psychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Rita Haley, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rita Haley, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.0 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rita Haley, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Haley works at NYC Psychologist in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ali Khadivi, PHD
Dr. Ali Khadivi, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Yasmine Saad, PHD
Dr. Yasmine Saad, PHD
4.8 (86)
View Profile
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    NYC Psychologist
    300 Mercer St, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 982-1953

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Fear of Phobias Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Neurosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neurosis
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haley?

    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr. Haley is an excellent therapist, I'm so happy to have found her. She was able to quickly identify areas that I needed to dig deeper into and helped me work through a lot of existing patterns to come out a stronger, more assertive person. I am better able to set boundaries and have the utmost respect and love for myself now. My time with Dr. Haley was truly life changing. Leading by example, she demonstrates her own confidence and assertiveness in the way she operates her sessions, which I really appreciate. She also gives homework which I found to be incredibly useful. The homework prompts allowed me to do more self-reflection in between sessions so I could come to her with things we could discuss right off the bat in the next session. I found this to be a really efficient and effective use of our time together. I would recommend Dr. Haley to anyone looking to really invest in themselves.
    Jessica A. — Nov 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rita Haley, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rita Haley, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haley to family and friends

    Dr. Haley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rita Haley, PHD.

    About Dr. Rita Haley, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023277191
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • CUNY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rita Haley, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Haley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rita Haley, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.