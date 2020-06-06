Dr. Robert Klein, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Klein, DC
Overview
Dr. Robert Klein, DC is a Chiropractor in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
-
1
Boca Raton Acupuncture1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 182, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 988-1998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
My back was bothering me for weeks & I saw Dr. Klein yesterday & he did an amazing job in several minutes. Was very appreciative because I wasn't sure if he was open & didn't have an appointment. He kindly saw & treated me. Excellent Doc!
About Dr. Robert Klein, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1750379418
Education & Certifications
- Kean College Of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.