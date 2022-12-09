Dr. Kline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robert Kline, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kline, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbia, MO.
Locations
- 1 2412 Forum Blvd Ste 103, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions (573) 445-0725
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve gone to several counselors and I got nowhere after a year. Dr. Klein did a very thorough evaluation and started treatment. I’m so much better.
About Dr. Robert Kline, PHD
Frequently Asked Questions
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.