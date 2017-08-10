Dr. Kornhaber accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Kornhaber, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kornhaber, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Millburn, NJ.
Dr. Kornhaber works at
Locations
Essex Counseling Center LLC206 Main St Apt 22, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 376-6062
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kornhaber is an really good therapist. I have been going to him for about two years now, and he is quite different from other therapists out there. He holds conversations with you that make you feel more comfortable, almost talking to a friend for advice about problems and issues.. He is truly kind and caring, and I would reccomend him.
About Dr. Robert Kornhaber, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1447369145
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kornhaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornhaber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornhaber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kornhaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kornhaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.